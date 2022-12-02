County names new Director of Social Services

(Contributed)
Dinwiddie County is pleased to announce the selection of Mrs. Donna Harrison as its new Director of Social Services.
Mrs. Harrison’s career in social services spans more than three decades. She worked in Foster Care, Adult Protective Services, and Child Protective Services in the Town of Charlotte Court House, and the City of Petersburg, before coming to work in Dinwiddie County in 2007. In b2019, Mrs. Harrison became the Supervisor of all Child Welfare and Adult Services programs, where she remained until accepting the position of Director of Social Services.
Regarding this announcement, W. Kevin Massengill, County Administrator who oversees the day-to-day operations of Dinwiddie Social Services stated, “The Director of Social Services is a critical position within the County and is responsible for oversight of services provided to some of our most vulnerable citizens. I am very pleased to welcome Donna to my Senior Management Team. She has a true heart for service and will continue to advance the mission and work of Dinwiddie County Social Services; one of the top performing social service agencies in the Commonwealth.”
Mrs. Harrison will officially begin her new role as Director of Social Services on December 1, 2022.
