County Programs Earn National Achievement Award

Dinwiddie County has been recognized with two Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs.
Dinwiddie won an Achievement Award for its Hometown Heroes Program. This program, established in 2015, is designed to recognize and honor African American citizens during Black History Month who have made significant contributions in the areas of agriculture, business, education, faith community, government, law enforcement, public safety, or the advancement of civil rights. To date, 26 individuals have been recognized by the Board of Supervisors.
Dinwiddie also earned an Achievement Award for its City Planning Project. This project is the result of collaborative efforts between Dinwiddie County and the Dinwiddie County Public Schools’ Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) program. The project provides 8th grade students with opportunities to respond to an authentic, engaging, and complex challenge through individual research and cooperative learning as they investigate careers of city and regional planners as well as anticipated trends in the field. Students apply what they learn to designing their own city or region for today’s world or the future.
Dr. Mark E. Moore, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors stated, “This Board looks forward to recognizing Hometown Heroes and displaying City Planning Projects each year. The contributions of our citizens and the talent of our youth is nothing short of amazing. We are proud and honored to have received national recognition for these programs.” Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards are given in 18 categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and more. Launched in 1970, the program is designed to recognize innovation in county government. Each nominated program is judged on its own merits and not against other applications.
“The Achievement Awards demonstrate excellence in county government and the commitment to serve our residents every day,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “This year’s winners represent some of the most innovative and collaborative efforts we have seen in over 50 years of presenting these awards.” Dinwiddie County has received six NACo Achievement Awards over the past ten years. For additional information on NACo, or to learn more about Achievement Award winners, visit www.naco.org.
