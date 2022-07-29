Courts Uphold Dinwiddie Woman’s Conviction in Car Crash that injured a child

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The Virginia Court of Appeals has upheld a conviction on a child-abuse charge from a 2020 single-vehicle crash where Channiece Argean Rose failed to properly restrain four children passengers riding with her, two of them were thrown from the car upon impact. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. May 22, 2020, on Old Stage Road near Old Bole Road in Dinwiddie. Two children, a nine- year-old and a three-year-old, were ejected from the vehicle and suffered injuries consistent with road rash. The nine-year-old was found lying in the road with a head injury, and the three-year-old was found in a roadside ditch about five feet from the car and covered with debris.
After a conviction last year in the Dinwiddie Circuit Court of child abuse with reckless disregard for human life, Rose was sentenced to five years in jail with three-and-a-half years suspended. Court records specified that Rose and her father had been drinking at her house when an argument broke out between the two and he left the scene. Also stated in court reports, Rose said that she had thrown her kids into her vehicle and went after him, losing control of the vehicle while attempting to call him. The vehicle struck several groups of trees and overturned twice according to Virginia State Police. None of the four kids in the car were in any kind of safety restraint.
In a ruling released Tuesday, July 19, the appellate court disagreed with the lawyer for Channiece Argean Rose who stated that his client had been drinking prior to the crash, but it was her negligence behind the wheel, not alcohol consumption, that was responsible for the wreck. Appeals Court Judge James Haley wrote, "The record established that the appellant consumed alcohol and failed to properly restrain her three-year-old passenger before driving 'really fast' on a curved road while using a cell phone, causing an accident of such magnitude as to twice overturn the vehicle and eject children to their injury, "Appellant’s manner of driving clearly was reckless. Collectively, that evidence amply supports the trial court’s conclusion that the evidence proved appellant’s guilt."
Rose is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County. She is scheduled to be released Aug. 29, 2022.
