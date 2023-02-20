COVID-19 Pandemic Virginia emergency snap benefits set to end

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The additional funds that SNAP-eligible households received at the beginning of the pandemic are now coming to an end. The last payment is due on February 16.
The Department of Social Services provided additional funding to families as a result of the pandemic via the federal 2020 Families First Coronavirus Response Act. As a result, households receiving SNAP benefits might get an additional $95 per month for food if they were already receiving the maximum limit, or the difference between the maximum allowance and the supplemental payment.
Households will permanently return to pre-pandemic allowances beginning March 1, 2023, and receive their regular SNAP benefit amounts on their usual day of issuance (on the 1st, 4th, or 7th day of the month).
In Virginia, almost 900,000 families benefited from this emergency assistance. The state has distributed emergency allotments totaling more than 2.1 billion dollars since March 2020. With the passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, a statute by Congress, the emergency benefits are now no longer provided.
