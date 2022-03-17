COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 21 at PGHS

On Monday, March 21, scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m., the Crater Health District will be on-site at Prince George High School to provide COVID-19 vaccines to division staff and students aged 5 and older whose families wish to have their children be vaccinated against the disease. The health district will provide first, second, and booster doses for attendees.
COVID-19 vaccines are OPTIONAL, and parental/guardian consent is REQUIRED for a child to receive either vaccine. A vaccination consent form MUST BE COMPLETED BEFORE A CHILD RECEIVES A VACCINE.
