COVID Vaccine Clinic slated for Jan. 11

Dinwiddie County will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday January 11. There will be a supply of the first, second, third, and booster doses of all three vaccines.
The clinic will be held at the Dinwiddie County Government Center, 14010 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841
Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is highly encouraged. To preregister scan the provided QR code for the vaccine you wish to receive or if you are unable to access the QR codes on the flyer below, visit our website: www.Dinwiddieva.us for additional links.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.