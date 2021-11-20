Crash on Route 1 leads to fatality

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A crash that occured on Nov. 9 on Route 1, 50 ft south of Franklin Street, led to the fatality of one man.
A preliminary investigation showed a Toyota Camry drove south on Route 1 before it crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming SUV driving north.
The drivers of both vehicles, neither of whom were wearing a seatbelt, were transported to a local hospital. No passengers were in either vehicle.
The driver of the Camry has been identified as William W. Broske III of Mechaniscville, VA. and died from his injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
At the time of this writing, the investigation of the crash is still ongoing.
