Crater Health District to offer Pfizer vaccines at local schools

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- The Crater Health District will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at all schools in the district during September.
Vaccines will be administered in Dinwiddie County on Sept. 16 at Dinwiddie High School from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Sept. 23 at Dinwiddie Middle School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. In Petersburg vaccines will be administered Sept. 16 at Appomattox Regional Governor's School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. In Sussex County on Sept. 23 at Sussex Central Middle School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In Greensville County on Sept. 30 at Greensville High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. In Surry County on Sept. 30 at Surry High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“The Crater Health District realizes the importance of increasing the number of individuals vaccinated in our communities and within school buildings and we share with each school division the importance of keeping students in person learning while doing so as safely as possible,” said Epidemiologist Senior E. Katrina Saphrey, MPH in a release. “We feel like these vaccination clinics are another layer of helping schools and our communities achieve vaccination efforts.”
CHD is conducting the vaccination clinics onsite and during the school day to provide access to as many people as possible and remove the necessity of transportation. CHD will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to staff and teachers in the school division and all students age 12 and older with parental consent forms from each locality school.
“We appreciate the partnership with our localities and school systems,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH “Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect our communities, families and loved ones.”
New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, staying at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing hands often.
To find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov/. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
