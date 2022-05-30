Dinwiddie Government Day

Seniors from Dinwiddie County High School joined County leaders today at the Robert and Betty Ragsdale Community Center for Government Day. Twice each year (Spring and Fall), high school seniors enrolled in a Government course find themselves immersed in an activity where they are the decision-makers. Students work with actual members of the Board of Supervisors, hear from actual County department managers, and then determine how tax dollars are allocated during a mock budget exercise.