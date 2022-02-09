DCPS Advisory Committee accepting applications

The Dinwiddie County Public Schools Special Education Advisory Committee is currently accepting applications for membership.
The Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) works with the School Board, administrators, educators and parents of children with disabilities. In Virginia, this committee is mandated for every school district by the regulations governing special education programs for children with disabilities.
The functions of the Special Education Advisory Committee consist of: advising the School Board of unmet needs in the education of children with disabilities, assisting the school division in the formulation and development of long-range plans designed to provide needed educational services for children with disabilities,participating in the development of priorities and strategies for meeting the identified needs of children with disabilities, reviewing the school system’s annual updated special education plan and applications for federal funding, and assisting the local school division to enhance community awareness and understanding of special education services.
Applications must be submitted by April, 15, 2022. All questions and concerns should be directed to Dr. Robin Pelt, Exceptional Education Instructionalist Specialist, at 804-469-4389.
