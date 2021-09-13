By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Charlottesville City School Board has named Assistant Superintendent of Dinwiddie Public Schools as their new superintendent. He will begin the post on Oct. 4 with a four-year contract.
Dr. Royal A. Gurley, Jr. is an educator and equity ambassador with 20 years of experience serving as the assistant superintendent for academic services of the Dinwiddie County Public Schools since 2017.
During his time in Dinwiddie, Dr. Gurley maintained accreditation for all the district’s schools, focused efforts and resources to support students reading on level by grade three. He also organized an equity task force that evaluated school policies and curriculum through a lens of cultural relevance and inclusivity.
Dr. Gurley has also worked as a building administrator, director of special education, instructional technology integrator, teacher and a member of the armed forces.
He serves in statewide roles as a member of the Virginia Department of Education Equity Task Force and Return to School Task Force. He is also a committee member for the Virginia Social Emotional Learning Stakeholder Workgroup.
Dr. Gurley is a native of Sussex County, Virginia and an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. He along with his husband, Derrek Carter-Gurley, will be relocating to Charlottesville with their labradoodle, Cooper.
“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the outstanding Charlottesville City Schools,” said Dr. Gurley. “Among CCS’s many resources are the phenomenal faculty and staff, and I look forward to working with this dedicated team in an ongoing effort to address the needs and build on the strengths of every student we serve.”
“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Gurley,” said Lisa Larson-Torres, chair of the School Board. “The Board is united in our support. In a pool of very strong candidates, we felt his interpersonal skills, his division-level administrative experience, and his deep commitment to equity reflected the community feedback we heard. Thanks to everyone who lifted their voice in a survey, a focus group, or by serving on the committee.”
Dr. Gurley earned his Bachelors of Arts in Sociology, Master of Education, and Doctor of Education in Educational Administration and Supervision from Virginia State University. He also received a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Instructional Technology and a Post-Master’s Certificate in Educational Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University. Most recently, Dr. Gurley completed the Urban Superintendents Academy at the University of Southern California.
Dr. Gurley will replace Dr. Rosa S. Atkins who will take a leadership role with the Virginia Department of Education.
