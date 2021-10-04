DCPS awarded 3rd place in Workforce Readiness

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie County Public School’s Career & Technical Education Department got third place in the below 5,000 student category as the Virginia School Board Association announced the winners of their Excellence in Workforce Readiness Award.
The school division was awarded third place based on the new Workforce Ready Diploma Seal Initiative that was conducted for the first time during the previous academic school year in 2020-2021.
Dinwiddie was the runner-up in their category behind Goochland County Public Schools who received second place for their Utility and Heavy Equipment Operators: Building the Foundation for a Career and Louisa County Public Schools for their Little Lions Learning Lab.
The VSBA Workforce Readiness Award seeks to recognize Virginia School Divisions who have achieved excellence in workforce readiness through innovative programs/projects within their school community which emphasize on communication and collaboration with the business community, student engagement with the business community or student entrepreneurial activities.
Dinwiddie’s Workforce Ready Diploma Seal Initiative is a collaborative effort among eight schools in the Crater Region giving students the opportunity to receive a Workforce Ready Diploma Seal and graduation cord and to participate in CTE Signing Day.
The 2021 CTE Signing Day can be viewed on the Youtube video titled “Crater Region CTE Signing Day, May 19, 2021.” Dinwiddie High School had a dozen students achieve the diploma seal and graduation cord. The Crater Region had eight students from the Crater Region participate in the CTE Signing day event.
