DCPS Back 2 School Bash Part 2 a Success

Thursday, August 31, permitted an all-around great day for DCPS to host its Back 2 School Bash. Students and families were able to enjoy fun activities, receive great community and school information along with school supplies. Family and community engagement was at its best for DCPS students and families.
