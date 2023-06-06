DCPS Chief Finance Officer Christie Fleming Receives Virginia Cardinal Award

On Friday, May 19th, the Virginia Association of School Business Officials awarded DCPS Chief Finance Officer Christie Fleming with the Virginia Cardinal Award. The Virginia Cardinal Award is VASBO's premier recognition given to one of its members each year for exemplifying professionalism, leadership, and innovation in the field of school business management.
The winner also attends the Southwest Association of School Business Officials (SASBO) the following year and is recognized as the Outstanding Business Official for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Fleming has over 31 years of experience in school business management. She is a part of a team of six that works quietly behind the scene to set others up for success.
Dr. Weston, Superintendent of Dinwiddie County Public Schools states "Christie is a passionate and personable leader of purpose who can take the seemingly impossible and turn it into the probable!"
