DCPS expecting D.A.R.E. Program to an Elementary and Middle School mid-September

In its more than 30-year history, D.A.R.E. education programs have been designed to provide students with the knowledge and tools they need to resist drugs, alcohol, and other high-risk behaviors.
This year millions of school children around the world will benefit from D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), the highly acclaimed program that gives kids the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs, and violence.
D.A.R.E. was founded in 1983 and has proven so successful that it has been implemented in thousands of schools throughout the United States and many other countries. D.A.R.E. is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.
