DCPS Family & Community Engagement Partners with Mentoring Program

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
This year, Dinwiddie County Public Schools Family & Community Engagement is excited to partner with Pretty Purposed Girls Mentoring Program of Petersburg and bring school based “Girls Circle” to the division. Pretty Purposed is a non-profit organization that strives to encourage young girls through social and emotional mentoring while utilizing strength-based approaches. The organization also strives to empower participants to reach their highest potential through leadership training and development, nutrition and home economics, financial literacy, positive self-image, mindfulness, and a host of other areas that are needed to prepare to become successful young women.
Pretty Purposed was founded by former school teacher Bianca Myrick in 2014. Ms. Myrick drew upon her own experiences and desired to create a safe space for girls to learn new skills, develop friendships, and have access to additional support.
This year, each of the five elementary schools within the division will host a “Girls Circle” for female students in the 5th grade. These circles will be led by skilled site facilitators and volunteers from each school. Site facilitators and volunteers include:
Dinwiddie Elementary: Tanza Jones, Jenelle Tyler, Taniya Roberts
Sutherland Elementary: Caitlyn Osborne, Christina Bain, Zshakrira Washington
Sunnyside Elementary: Carley Claytor, Melonise Jiggetts
Southside Elementary: Julie Otey, Lynelle Upshur
Midway Elementary: Erica Johnson, Christina Akright, Amy Rainey
Girls Circle sessions will begin in October and continue throughout the duration of the school year. Participants will engage in a variety of activities during their session as well as participate in field trip activities, such as going to see Broadway and utilizing etiquette skills at the Blue Willow Tea Room during their annual program tea party.
Pretty Purposed is looking forward to sharing the necessary tools of success with students this year and empowering girls.
Interested in learning more about Pretty Purposed? Please visit www.prettypurposed.org and/or follow on social media.
