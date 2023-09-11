DCPS Family University

First Session will be held Thursday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m., Dinwiddie High School
Join DCPS for our 2023-2024 Family University Series. All sessions are free and open to any DCPS family.
Families who successfully complete the (5) sessions for this school year will receive special recognition and an award at the end of the series. All sessions will be held at Dinwiddie High School from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Session 1 of the Family University series for DCPS: Talk, Connect, Prevent: Equipping Families to Prevent and Address Substance Abuse to take place on Thursday, September 14th at 5:30 p.m. at Dinwiddie High School.
Session 2: Ending the Silence Speaking Out About Mental Health-Thursday, November 2nd.
Session 3: Can You Hear Me Now? Communicating Effectively with Your Student-Thursday, January 25th.
Session 4: For the Love of Reading Fostering a Lifelong Joy & Love for Literacy for All- Thursday, March 14th.
Session 5: Eat Healthy, Be Happy, Stay Well a Health, Wellness & Fitness Session-Thursday, May 2nd.
