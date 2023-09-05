DCPS Family University

Join us for our 2023-2024 Family University Series. All sessions are free and open to any DCPS family. Families who successfully complete the (5) sessions for this school year will receive special recognition and an award at the end of the series. All sessions will be held at Dinwiddie High School from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Session 1: Talk, Connect, Prevent: Equipping Families To Prevent & Address Substance Abuse- Thursday, September 14th
Session 2: Ending the Silence Speaking Out About Mental Health-Thursday, November 2nd
Session 3: Can You Hear Me Now? Communicating Effectively with Your Student-Thursday, January 25th
Session 4: For the Love of Reading Fostering a Lifelong Joy & Love for Literacy For All- Thursday, March 14th
Session 5: Eat Healthy, Be Happy, Stay Well a Health, Wellness & Fitness Session- Thursday, May 2nd
