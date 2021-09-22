DCPS launches app to track student’s bus arrivals and drop-offs

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie Public Schools has launched the “Versatrans My Stop” app available for Android and iPhone devices for providing parents and students with live bus GPS information with an estimated time of arrival to a specific bus stop.
User account information and a user guide will be distributed with students’ back to school information at each school.
The app works through technology called Tyler Drive that will help drivers focus on the road, manage student location information and provide oversight. Tyler Drive includes software and a tablet mounted near the school bus driver to provide turn-by-turn directions to each stop and manages student ridership, which is reported in real time back to your district’s transportation office.
Students will be issued a Radio Frequency Identification scan card, which will act as their ID when boarding and leaving the school bus. No student information is stored on the card. At each stop, Tyler Drive displays names and photos of students who are boarding or disembarking at that location.
The card scan system helps ensure the security of students with knowledge of where and when a student boarded or left a bus allowing the school to manage their safety, address concerns and prevent students boarding the wrong bus.
The app helps parents make sure their child never misses their bus by using the GPS in Tyler Drive to let them know when to expect their bus each day and can show entries for where and when their child scanned on or off a vehicle.
Use of the app also encourages safer driving for bus drivers. Tyler Drive guides drivers with audio directions to scheduled stops eliminating traditional paper route sheets and the dangerous distracted driving they cause when drivers try to read the directions.
Tyler Drive also provides visual directions and can be set to black out the screen when the bus is in motion. The tablet is mounted so that it does not block the driver’s view of windshield or mirrors making it easier for drivers to keep both eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel.
Parents and students can downlad the app using a smartphone or tablet available for Android and iPhone devices. My Stop displays the bus’s location on a map as well as the estimated time of arrival to the student’s specific bus stop. The bus’s location updates every few minutes and the ETA is recalculated to accommodate any delays. Parents can choose to receive push notifications of changes in their bus schedule.
To use My Stop, Download the Versatrans My Stop app for your device. From there, tap the Versatrans My Stop app icon to launch the My Stop landing screen. If you are using an iOS device, you will be prompted to allow Location Services and Notifications. Tap to display a list of school districts. If the screen is blank, tap the Closest Districts. Select Dinwiddie County Public Schools and tap OK. The login screen will appear where you should see each time after your first login to the app.
