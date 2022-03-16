DCPS payroll survey stresses need for twice a month pay

At a regular school board meeting held on Tuesday, March 8, Christie Fleming, Director of Finance, presented the board with the results of the Payroll Survey that was sent to staff since last month’s regular meeting. The survey asked if staff wanted to be paid twice per month instead of the current once per month.
42% answered yes to payroll being changed to twice a month, 37% responded No, and 21% had no preference. Fleming stated that payroll should transition to twice a month pay based on the survey results. The transition should be implemented and begin July 1, 2023.
The County of Dinwiddie employees outside of the school districts are already receiving pay twice, monthly.
