DCPS puts on stunning performance of “The Insanity of Mary Girard”

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie High School Theatre stunned audiences with their performance of the “Insanity of Mary Girard” on Dec. 1 in their first performance of the academic school year.
The plot follows Mary Girard who was admitted into the Pennsylvania State Hospital in the ward for the mentally insane. She was put in there by her husband who found out she was pregnant with another man. The Furies follow and taunt her throughout the play and become people from her past that end up driving her to truly be insane.
“I chose this piece because I really wanted to challenge my students.” said the after school theatre sponsor for Dinwiddie High School Guillermo Lopez. “This is a strong ensemble piece and I wanted to see how this cast would work together to convey this haunting story. It forced them to step out of what they were used to and become these creepy antagonizing characters which is something we haven't explored on our stage before.”
Mary Girard was played by Abby Webb (11th grade) The Warder - Destin Stringer (11th grade) Mrs. Lum - Aris Rice (10th grade) Mrs. Philips - Rachel Piotrowski (12th grade) Polly Kenton - Damiyana Wyche (12th grade) Stephen Girard - Jacob Diamond (12th grade) Mrs. Hatcher - Zyonna Smith (11th grade) Furies - Jacob Piotrowski (9th grade) Taylin Manson (10th grade).
“One of the biggest standouts of the show was definitely our leading lady, Abby Webb playing Mary Girard. She came to auditions fully prepared to take on any challenge I threw at her.” said Lopez. “She embodied her character like no other and really made it her own. The way she was able to characterize Mary and really show her frustrations and struggles was amazing to watch.”
“Another standout is Taylin Manson who played Fury. Though she was not a lead character, she made her role one of the strongest in the show.” said Lopez. “Her tone and expression with every line always took my breath away. She was able to create a very authoritative and menacing character that kept the audience in awe throughout her performance.”
Production had one month to prepare the show before performing for the VHSL one act competition where they placed 1st at the regional level. They had auditions and callbacks at the end of September and jumped straight into rehearsals that same week. Members stayed after school almost every day going over scene after scene until they were able to put the whole show together. While the actors learned their characters and rehearsed their lines, the tech crew was also working hard painting set pieces, getting costumes together, and working on lighting effects for the show.
This is the first play DCPS have been able to perform for a live audience since the pandemic. Many of these students have not been able to perform in over 2 years, for some this was their first performance ever.
“Jumping right back into it I did not hold back with them. It was challenging getting everyone back in the swing of things after they had been locked inside for two whole school years.” said Lopez. “I think what really makes this show stand out from others in the past is the unity that was felt all around from the cast and crew. While they had to work extra hard to get fully invested in this show they really became a big family, always looking out for each other and helping their fellow peers get into the swing of being back in the auditorium and being back in this fast pace and demanding atmosphere.”
This was DCPS 'first performance for the school year. Their Spring show will be announced next month. Performances will be on May 5, 6, and 7.
