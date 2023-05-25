DCPS Reading Game Night at The Diamond

From February – March. Dinwiddie’s Elementary Schools and Middle School participated in the “Go Nuts for Reading Challenge” sponsored by the Richmond Flying Squirrels. With this challenge, Nutty and friends visited each school and to kick off the challenge by highlighting the importance of reading and bringing all students their challenge bookmarks. The challenge required students to read 8 books and track it on their bookmark. At the end of the challenge, students turned in their bookmarks and received a free ticket to the Squirrels Game on the DCPS Reading Game Night. Over 600 students completed the challenge. Dinwiddie schools were well represented at the Diamond on Wednesday, May 17. Some students participated in the parade prior to the game to celebrate their reading accomplishments.