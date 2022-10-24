DCPS School Board Approves Retention and Attraction Bonus Revision

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Mrs. Christie Fleming, Chief Financial Officer brought forth request to the DCPS School Board to accept and approve a revised schedule for the County’s retention and attraction bonus, to be modified and that all new employees be paid the full $1,000 in on October 15 as opposed to splitting it into two payments.
Initially, staff members who signed their contracts at the end of last year and returned to DCPS this fall will receive a $2,000 bonus, as approved by the School Board last spring. All new hires would additionally receive a $1,000 incentive. These bonuses were authorized for payment on October 15th in the amount of $1,000 and February 15th in the amount of $500, to be paid with money from CARES monies.
However, since the initial school board bonus approval, the General Assembly passed a budget in June that included a $1,000 incentive for every employee. According to the text in the bonus agreement, payment for the bonus is due on or around December 1st, 2022. DCPS must abide by the budgets condition in order to get accept the state funding for the bonus.
In other matters, employees of DCPS will remain on a once a month pay schedule. Employees were polled on switching to twice-monthly pay last spring, with only 5% voted in favor of. After conducting a second survey within the first week of October, results from 359 individuals with 45.7% in favor of once a month pay, 33.7% in favor of twice-monthly pay and 20.6% with no actual strong opinion suggested that there no changes be made to the current payroll schedule.
School Board members also approved proposal made by Chief Human Resources Officer, Emily Branch, concerning the Recruitment & Attraction Bonus for Substitutes by approving a bonus to substitute employees for $600. Those substitute employees who have worked 90% of the scheduled student calendar days (25 days or more) between August - September 2022, would receive a $250 bonus on October 14, 2022, with all other employee groups. Substitutes who work 90% of the scheduled student calendar days (132 days or more) between October 2022 - May 2023 will be eligible for a $350 bonus to be paid on June 15, 2023.
“We would also like to recruit and attract the best and the brightest substitutes to work in our school system. While not contracted, our schools rely on substitutes heavily to assist in filling vacancies. Their consistency is well needed to aid in the successful operation of our schools. Our substitute fill rate hovers between 60-70% and if an incentive would be a good way to reward those that come every day and possibly influence those that do not substitute as much to do so more often. Our Chief Finance Officer has confirmed these bonuses can be supported with funding from the state and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA),” Branch stated to board members.
A revision to the school’s FY2023 Calendar pertaining to Thanksgiving break was also made. Students and staff will now have the entire week of Thanksgiving off from school. Instead of the traditional way of having Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for Thanksgiving break, he Monday and Tuesday prior to has also been included.
