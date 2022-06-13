DCPS Students Receive Contracts to Begin Working in CTE Fields Upon Graduation

By: Natalie McFarland
On Friday, June 3 graduating students at Dinwiddie County Public Schools p second annual Crater Region CTE Signing Day at Tyler Becoming BrightPoint Community College, where those students who will be entering into employment with local businesses once they have graduated were recognized. The event was live streamed Friday morning.
This year students signed with Kokosing Construction, Dinwiddie Health & Rehabilitation, Hiram W. Davis Medical Center, H & B Surveying and Mapping, Wayne Cook Electric, McCray Electric Company, Niagara Bottling, and The County of Dinwiddie.
This year there will also be 34 students to earn the Workforce Ready Diploma and cord this year, up from last year’s 15.
