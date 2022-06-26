DCPS Students Recognized for Project POTUS and Celebration of Poets

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Students at Dinwiddie County Public Schools were recognized at school board meeting held on Tuesday, June 14 as winners for their submissions to the Project POTUS.
Project POTUS calls on students to research an American President and create a one-minute video representing the president selected. Students submit their videos for review by a citizen jury, which will select a winning video project for each American president. The results will be featured in the first ever ’46 Presidents in 45 Minutes,’ a compilation of the winning projects.
Roger Franzyshen, Eleanor Rice, and Jacob Collins were all student winners for their video submissions on President Grover Cleveland. The student winners who submitted videos on President George W. Bush were Cora Woolfolk, Gracie Hayes, and Grace Zheng.
Project POTUS presents an opportunity for students in grades 6-8 across the nation to put their research, writing, and video editing skills to the test. In return students can win scholarships and prizes.
The following students entered Celebration of Poets contest earlier during the school year. Their poetry has all been selected to be published in the Celebration of Poets anthology. 6th grader Ryan Gonzales wrote a poem titled Small Moment of Life, 6th grader Peyton Mann wrote a poem title The Monkey, Josyln Brown a 7th grader wrote The Boy and His Shadow, Stephen Ankiel a 7th grader wrote a poem titled We Love You Baseball, 7th grader Brandy Wolfe wrote The Lonely Girl, The Butterfly Effect was written by 7th grader Charlotte Barnes, Cora Woolfolk of 7th grade wrote poem titled Drip Drip, The Baseball Mishap poem was written by 7th grader Joel East, Gracie Hayes of 7th grade wrote If I Could Fly, 9th grader Abraham Salazar wrote My Emptiness, Desiree’ Tabor a 9th grader wrote a poem titled Like It Or Not, Mariyah Thompson a 9th grader wrote a poem titled School, 9th grader Kendall Gordon wrote Changes, Caleb Sessums of 9th grade wrote Soccer and Tristan Booe a 9th grader wrote a poem title The Pitcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.