DCPS votes to mandate masks for students and staff

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie County School Board voted in favor of recent health and mitigation plans that called for requiring students and staff to wear masks while indoors and on the bus days before Gov. Northam issued a public health order mandating universal masking in all K-12 schools.
“This is something we've been wrestling with all summer,” said Superintendent Kari Weston at the Aug. 10 meeting. “We started this summer really believing we’d have a new normal … I was really optimist masks would be optional but I’m willing to do whatever to protect children and the families we serve and to make this a safe place, so I think this is a smart move to start more restrictive while monitoring what's happening in our schools,”
Exceptions for mask wear include when students are exercising, having recess outdoors, singing or playing in music class (as long as there is social distancing) and while eating. Students and staff who are not physically, developmentally, or medically able to wear a face covering may be exempt.
“I do think it's unreasonable to ask someone to wear a mask for an entire day,” said Weston. “So we are encouraging teachers to find opportunities throughout the day so students can take off their mask and we've given them a few options for how to do that,”
If families need the school division to provide a face covering for their child, they should contact their child’s school office.
Anyone who has been sick with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or exposed to COVID-19 will be required to stay home and self-isolate until cleared by a healthcare provider or as prescribed by the VDH. Students and staff will be provided a health screening checklist daily and will be asked to review the list before coming to school.
Positive cases or outbreaks will be immediately reported to the School Nurse or the Director of Human Resources who will contact Michelle Powell, who will collaborate with the Crater Health Department for guidance. Families of children and staff exposed to COVID-19 will be notified and preliminary contact tracing will begin within DCPS and conducted by the Health Department.
Water fountains will be off limits although some of them have been turned into bottle filling stations which are permitted for use.
The cafeteria will likely be off-limits with meals being served in classrooms. At the Aug. 10 meeting, the presentation raised the possibility of a rotating system where each grade could have a day to eat in the cafeteria while spread out.
