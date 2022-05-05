DCSO seeking help identifying larceny suspect

The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the subject pictured, for larceny at the ABC store at Westgate shopping center on Thursday April 21. The subject was wearing a dark blue hoodie with James River Company Air conditioning logo on it. Deputies have eliminated the fact that the subject is not an employee of James River air conditioning. If you know the identity of this subject please call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office's at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg /Dinwiddie Crime solvers at 804-861-1212.
