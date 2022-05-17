DCSO welcomes new K9 officer

K9 Puma and Deputy Ryan Booth have been in training for the last 30 days. Puma is now certified in tracking, narcotics and apprehension of suspects. We welcome him into the law enforcement family and look forward to his service to Dinwiddie County.
