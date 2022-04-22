Deadly I-85 Shooting

From Staff Reports
25-year-old Raeqwon Hinton of Petersburg lost his life around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Virginia State Police say that Hinton was driving along I-85 near Squirrel Level Road exit when someone in another vehicle pulled alongside him and fired shots into his vehicle.
Suffering from gunshot wounds, Hinton managed to drive himself to a BP gas station on US Route 1, the next exit up in Dinwiddie County. Hinton was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived.
According to the Virginia State Police, this is the third interstate shooting within a week’s timeframe. However, they do not believe the shootings to be connected.
