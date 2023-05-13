Defendants Request a Continuance as Family of Irvo Otieno Reveals Additional Details

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Irvo Otieno died from suffocation two months ago while being held by Henrico Sheriff's deputies. On Wednesday, May 3, Otieno's family urged the Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney to file charges and provided additional information concerning the case.
Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Shannon Taylor stated, “I am working with the Virginia State Police as they continue to collect and review evidence of what happened in Henrico County, and we will continue to work with the team of agents to review such evidence. Dwayne Bramble, Waive Jones and Brandon Rogers were 3 of the 10 defendants in this case, were present in court and asked for a continuance of the case. The next hearing is scheduled for August 2, 2023, where they'll talk about the prosecutor's request to try all 10 defendants concurrently.
The family disclosed that Otieno had been brought to Parham Doctors' Hospital on an 8-hour emergency custody order after his initial arrest on March 3 at his mother's house. Otieno was forced into a patrol car despite his desire for an ambulance. Otieno had to have a police officer with him the entire eight hours as per the emergency custody order. Ortieno’s mother, who was waiting to see him at the hospital, was not permitted to visit him. Otieno is said to have been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer during this period while still at the hospital. A temporary detention order (TDO) was issued by a magistrate judge while the patient was hospitalized. Since a TDO must be administered at a medical facility and not a jail, the family lawyers claim that this TDO should have permitted Otieno to remain at the hospital. The family stated that law enforcement denied that Otieno received the directive when he was in the hospital.
The family has announced that they would legally nominate Otieno's brother, Leon, as the administrator of his estate. The family will apparently be able to reveal more documents and videos as a result.
