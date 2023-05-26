DHS announces 2023 class leaders

Jayden S. Brown graduated first in his class with a GPA of 4.867. Jayden will be attending the University of Virginia, majoring in Computer Science with plans to be a Software Developer. With a GPA of 4.658 Bailey L. Walters graduated second in her class. Bailey will attend James Madison University, majoring in Health Sciences with plans to become a Physicians Assistant. Congrats!