DHS Graduation Held at Virginia State University

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Dinwiddie High School held its commencement on Friday, June 10 honoring the Class of 2022.
Principal Robbie Garnes began the ceremony by introducing and acknowledging those students graduating with honors. Salutatorian Ms. Jill Reiter then gave her address to the class. Reiter thanked parents, teachers, staff, administrators and counselors for their roles and support throughout their educational experience. She congratulated her classmates and assured them that they all have the right to be proud of themselves. “Whether you’re going to college, trade school, or straight to a job, I wish you the best of luck’, Reiter said. “In the end you are the only one that have to live with yourself, so do what make you happy and don’t listen to the noise.” Senior class president, Chanel Curry gave the reflections for the Class of 2022.
Valedictorian Natalie Everett acknowledged the hard work of her fellow classmates, as well as parents, teachers, staff and administrators who’ve helped them throughout their journey. “Although we are moving a part, we will always be Generals”, Natalie said to classmates. She encouraged them that as they move into the next chapter of their lives, to focus on progress over perfection. “I’ve learned that progress is much more important than perfection. Working towards progress means that we are striving to improve ourselves constantly, rather than striving to be perfect in the eyes of others. This is extremely important because in an ever-changing world we need to be constantly learning, growing and evolving.” Natalie also encouraged all to work hard, remembering when her father would say, “Hard work beats talent.” “Fail and succeed with grace, we will experience great successes, but we will also fail, it is inevitable. However, what we learn from and how we handle out failure is what will lead us to more success.
Principal Garnes stated that the Class of 2022 were one of the most loving classes and that he would miss them dearly. Garnes told parents to brace themselves while he told them a little about their own children. Sarcastically he noted that the kids of Class 2022 were the most Mr. Garnes can I, the most hat wearing, the longest eyelash wearing, the most intelligent and worrisome (in a good way) class that he’s ever encountered. Garnes went on to tell the Class of 2022 to know that they have a purpose in this world. “If you do not know what your purpose is in this world, find out,” he said. “I do not care how smart you are, how much you know, if you cannot treat a person the way you want to be treated, if you cannot be respectful and respect yourself first, all of the intelligence in the world means nothing. My hope for you is that you build healthy relationships, never allow anyone to make you feel any less than who you are. When people do not respect you or value you there are a few keywords and phrases that I want you to remember: GOODBYE, DELETE, BLOCKED!”! He summed it all up by saying, “The equation is simple. My self-respect minus your disrespect equals my self-respect.”
The acceptance of the Class of 2022 was done by Superintendent, Dr. Kari Weston.
