DHS names valedictorian

BY: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Everett, Ms. Natalie Grace Everett has been named Dinwiddie High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian, with a GPA of 4.759.
Natalie is an early college scholar and 4-year recipient of the Academic Achievement Award. While a student at Dinwiddie High school she has participated in competition and girls varsity sideline cheering, girls varsity softball, Student Council Association, 100 Milers, Random Acts of Kindness and National Honor Society.
Natalie has been captain of the girls’ varsity softball team, served as president of the Student Council Association and National Honor Society, vice president of the 100 Milers and secretary for both her freshman and sophomore classes.
Next year Natalie will be a student at James Madison University, majoring in business with plans and hopes to pursue a career in business. She spends her free time being an active member and camp counselor in the 4-H Club as well as a leader in Concord United Methodist Church Youth Group. Natalie enjoys playing softball and working for the family business.
