DHS students visit SU in Richmond

On Friday, April 22, 2022, students from Dinwiddie High School’s Health Informatics, Medical Laboratory Technology I, and Medical Laboratory Technology II classes attended a field trip to South University in Richmond, Virginia.  Students were able to visit various healthcare programs during their visit such as the Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.  In addition, students toured the Master of Science in Physician Assistant degree program.  Students were able to observe and have practical contact with classroom and lab experiences, with demonstrations and simulations.