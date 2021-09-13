By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- As of Sept. 3 in Dinwiddie County, 22,281 doses of the Vaccine have been administered while there are 12,482 people with at least one dose. 11,176 people in the county have been fully vaccinated.
As of that date, the “at least one dose rate per 100,000” in the county is 43,729 while the “fully vaccinated rate per 100,000” is 39,154.
There is 43.7% of the county population with at least one dose and 39.2% of the county population who are fully vaccinated. 51.8% of Dinwiddie’s adult population has at least one dose while 46.6% of the county’s adult population is fully vaccinated.
Also as of that date, there have been 2,559 total cases, 103 hospitalizations and 46 deaths within Dinwiddie county due to COVID-19.
Across the commonwealth, 64% of the population has been administered at least one dose while 57% of the population is fully vaccinated.
