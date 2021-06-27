Dinwiddie administers over 19K vaccine doses

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- As of June 20, Dinwiddie County has administered 19,157 doses of the coronavirus vaccine with 10,917 adults receiving at least one dose and 9,463 people being fully vaccinated.
The latest numbers indicate that approximately 38.2% of Dinwiddie’s population has received one dose while 33.2% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
As of June 20, the total COVID-19 case count for Dinwiddie stood at 2,142 while there were 93 hospitalizations and 45 deaths due to the virus.
