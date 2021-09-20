Dinwiddie among highest college acceptance rates in VA

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A recently released report by the Virginia Public Access Project shows that Dinwiddie County, along with other Tri-City localities, has among the highest college acceptance rates in the commonwealth for high school students.
According to the report, which examined the percentage of applicants from localities accepted at four-year public colleges and universities in 2019 and 2020, Dinwiddie students had an acceptance rate of 85.7%. During the recorded year, 378 students from the county made applications with 324 being accepted.
Applicants in the county had a 50% acceptance to the College of William & Mary, 46.7% to the University of Virginia, 50% to the Virginia Military Institute, 66.7% to Christopher Newport University, 66.7% to James Madison University and 58.8% to Virginia Tech.
The average acceptance rate for Virginia localities that year was 76%, nearly 10% lower than the reported average for Dinwiddie.
