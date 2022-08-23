Dinwiddie Among Several Virginia Counties to Receive Center Line Rumble Strips Installation

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
In an effort to stop people from driving off the road and colliding with other vehicles, the Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that rumble strips would be installed onto four highways throughout numerous counties in the state. According to VDOT, rumble strips will be installed starting on or around Monday, August 15 in the counties of Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Nottoway.
Installation routes include Route 40 in Lunenburg, Nottoway and Dinwiddie counties of which work is expected to take place between the Charlotte and Lunenburg County line and Little Mill Road (Route 630) in Dinwiddie County. Route 46 in Brunswick and Nottoway counties work will begin between the North Carolina line and the intersection with Route 40 (Kenbridge Road) in Nottoway County. Route 49 in Mecklenburg, Lunenburg and Nottoway counties installation will be between the Halifax and Mecklenburg County line and Lone Pine Road (Route 633) in Nottoway County. Route 92 in Mecklenburg County between the intersection of Route 92/Route 58 and the Charlotte and Mecklenburg County line.
According to a release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the rumble strips create noise and vibration that alert drivers to correct their direction. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help prevent roadway departure crashes.
VDOT has recently completed installation of center line rumble strips on six routes across Charles City, Goochland and Prince George counties in order to enhance safety.
