By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie County has named Carolyn A. Smith and John W. Bonner as the 2021 Hometown Heroes.
The County Board of Supervisors has named Hometown Heroes in recognition of Black History Month since February of 2015. Candidates are natives to or current residents of Dinwiddie and made significant contributions in the areas of government, law enforcement, education, public safety, the faith community, business, the advancement of civil rights and agriculture.
Smith, born 1954, was the fourth of seven children and attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools graduating from Dinwiddie High School in 1973. She started her career with Dinwiddie County Public Schools as a driver before becoming a Dispatcher for Dinwiddie County.
Sheriff Bennie Heath promoted Smith to Deputy Sheriff in 1985 making her first female deputy and the first African-American female deputy in Dinwiddie County. She was the only female member of her graduating class in the 26th basic Crater Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Academy.
In September 2000, Smith achieved the distinction of Master Deputy. Eight years later, she was promoted to the rank of Sergeant of the Civil Process Division and held the position until her retirement in December 2009.
Sheriff Adams nominated Smith for the recognition and in his nomination stated, “Carolyn’s passion to serve, her tireless work and compassion for the community never wavered. She helped pave the way for others to achieve opportunities in law enforcement and provide our great County with top law enforcement service. We salute her and have eternal gratitude for her service to the Citizens of Dinwiddie County.”
Smith has been married to Harry Smith for 21 year and has one daughter, Shelva Johnson who resides in Fairfax County with Mrs. Smith’s three grandchildren, Edwin, Nyla, and Zoey.
She is a proud breast cancer survivor and walks four miles per day, four days per week with three close friends. She is a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, and sings in the Adult Ensemble.
John W. Bonner, born 1945, was raised on a farm being the son of sharecroppers and is one of eight children born. His family grew tobacco, peanuts and soybeans. He attended school in Dinwiddie and earned his GED while serving in the Army where he served 26 years in the and spent one year in Vietnam.
Bonner has worked for Stone Container and Brown & Williamson, worked security at Fort Pickett and as an Ammunition Technician at Fort Lee, worked as a truck driver for David Allen and Pet Dairy, worked for the maintenance department of Dinwiddie Public School, worked in food service at Fort Lee, was a night manager at Virginia State University and currently works part-time for the County’s Department of Public Works.
John would work alongside his family on their farm saying “As hard as I tried to get away from farming, it must have been in my blood, because I always came back home to farm. For as long as I can remember, my family has raised hogs.”
Bonner, along with his father and brother, worked with Dr. John Boyd, Founder and President of the National Black Farmers Association, in the fight for justice and equity for Black
Farmers and were among the original plaintiffs filing suit against the United States Department
of Agriculture for discriminatory practices. The USDA settled the suit and agreed to make compensation to each black farmer participating in the class action.
Bonner married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Roney and they have three children: Robin, Kenneth, and Cheryl; seven grandchildren (one deceased), and eight great-grandchildren.
The family attends Mount Level Baptist Church where John is chair of the Diaconate Ministry and currently serves as Interim Pastor. He presents workshops on farming, and hopes to modernize his family’s farming operation through greenhouse technology.
“It was an honor to serve on the selection committee for the 2021 Hometown Heroes program. I feel these are two outstanding honorees. As a farmer, I am especially pleased to see those recognized for contributions in agriculture category. Local farmers feed America.” said Vice Chair of the Board of Supervisors Harrison Moody.
“I applaud this year’s honorees and appreciate what they have done for the Dinwiddie community. Mr. Bonner has been a strong advocate for Blank farmers and Mrs. Smith was the first African-American female Deputy in Dinwiddie County’s history. These two individuals have paved the way for future generations and we are all thankful for their contributions.” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Brenda Ebron-Bonner.
