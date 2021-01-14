By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va. — The Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors has appointed Brenda Ebron-Bonner as its chair and Harrison Moody as its vice chair for 2021.
This will be Bonner’s, who represents the county’s 5th District, ninth year serving on the Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors and second time serving as chair of the board.
“We have come through a really challenging year and I am really hopeful and optimistic about 2021 being better,” said Bonner. “Meetings will probably be virtual but I'm hoping citizens can participate in board meetings through call-ins and video participation,”
According to Bonner, the Board will make broadband access and drainage issues among its top priorities to resolve in the coming year.
“A really big priority for us is expansion of broadband throughout the County and getting that resolved,” said Bonner. “I’m also going to try and focus on our drainage issue, its a problem and I’m hoping we’ll be able to resolve this issue that is dealt with in 2021.”
“We’ve got a budget to look at and with all that's been going on we’ve been fortunate with federal funds to help us get through but we don’t know if we’ll have many more this year,” said Moody, who represents the 1st District. “We’re going to try and take care of the needs of the county and the citizens thereof.”
Outgoing Chairman Daniel Lee made a statement to Dinwiddie citizens giving thanks for the opportunity to serve while also making reference to what the board accomplished during his term.
Among the board’s 2020 accomplishments under Lee included the Dinwiddie Gives campaign collecting more than 1,650 pounds of food and $58,000 for local food pantries, the county expanded public WiFi around government facilities, Dinwiddie’s Advisory Task Force on Equity and Racial Reconciliation was established and Dinwiddie County’s work with the Faith-Based Initiative earned the award of “Best Small County” from the Virginia Association of Counties.
“The COVID-19 pandemic took everyone by surprise. I am proud of the County’s immediate response to closing buildings to the public and implementing additional safety measures to protect citizens and employees,” said Lee in his outgoing message. “It has been my pleasure to serve as 2020 Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and I pray that 2021 brings health, happiness and prosperity for you and your family,."
