Dinwiddie approves formation of Broadband Authority

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Among other items, the Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors approved the formation of a Broadband Authority for the county which will serve to facilitate broadband objectives in the community.
Virginia law allows localities to create broadband authorities, which have extensive powers related to broadband. Significant federal funding has come available to localities under the American Rescue Plan Act and more may come available under the proposed infrastructure act which will assist such projects. A broadband authority would be a separate legal entity from the County of Dinwiddie and could enter into contracts, sue, and be sued in its own right.
“This is a vehicle that will allow the board to have extra options in the arena of broadband,” said County Attorney Tyler Southall at the board meeting. “It’s a little bit like an Industrial Development Authority but think of (IDA) for broadband … it can directly sell broadband to customers, it can help facilitate projects, it can incentivize things related to broadband,”
The authority will have the power to sue and be sued in its own name, adopt an official seal, adopt bylaws and rules to govern its affairs, issue notes and revenue bonds, enter into contracts, and fix and charge fees for services.
The board approved voting for and participating in the Purdue Bankruptcy Plan. The Board had authorized a lawsuit against Purdue and other companies involved in the opioid supply chain in the spring of 2019. Dinwiddie’s case is now in federal court. Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in September of 2019.
After negotiations with state attorneys general, Purdue and the Sackler family have reached agreement with a number of states for a bankruptcy plan. The Sackler family’s contributions to the plan now total approximately $4.5 billion. Votes were due by July 14, and after discussions between individual board members and the County Attorney, Dinwiddie voted yes. The resolution voted on at the July 20 meeting ratifies that vote and allows Dinwiddie to participate in the plan.
The board approved a contract for two Ford Utility Police Interceptors with Sheehy Ford of Richmond, VA. The Sheriff’s Office requested using COVID19 ARPA funds to buy two Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles which would be assigned to the two deputy positions who currently drive patrol vehicles with high mileage and are prone to breakdowns and mechanical failure.
The board approved a contract with Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers, Inc for personal protective equipment. Dinwiddie Fire & EMS purchases 20-25 sets of turnout gear annually to replace the outdated sets, per the requirements set forth by the National Fire Protection Association to allow firefighters to be equipped with updated, uniform turnout gear. There are two suppliers of Honeywell First Responder Products in Virginia and Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers is currently the “dealer of record” for the Honeywell products for Dinwiddie County.
The board approved contracts to the following companies for smaller Architectural and Engineering projects: DJG, Inc. HBA Architecture & Interior Design, Inc. Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams, Inc. RRMM Architects, PC Summit Design and Engineering Services, PLLC Timmons Group, Inc. Townes Site Engineering, PC.
For small projects, the county maintains term contracts to provide architectural and engineering services on an as-needed basis. The most recent A/E Term Contracts expired in August 2020. Interviews/presentations were held with eight companies on June 28-29, 2021, after which the county decided to award contracts to seven companies. Work will be distributed among the companies based on the type of work needed, and the capabilities, specialties and availability of the company.
The board an application by Samuel E. Bishop III to rezone two acres of property from R1 to B1. The subject property is surrounded by single family residential property and commercial property. The property is located on the south side of Boydton Plank Rd. (Route 1) approximately 370 feet northeast of the intersection of Boydton Plank Rd. (Route 1) and Carson Rd. According to a staff report, the impact on transportation or the public school system are minimal.
