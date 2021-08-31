Dinwiddie approves updated ordinance on agritourism events

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an updated ordinance on agritourism activities at their Aug. 17 meeting.
The ordinance adds a definition to define agritourism events as a farm market, farm stay, land zoned agricultural, private event, and public event. An amendment is included to include the on-premises sale, tasting, or consumption of products for a licensed winery, cidery, craft brewery, and craft distillery as farm winery, cidery, craft brewery, and craft distillery activities, in zoning districts where agritourism is allowed.
The ordinance also defines agritourism as a special event where over 300 people are anticipated to be in attendance at any one time.
It also makes it unlawful for outdoor amplified music at an agritourism venue public or private event after the hours of 11:59 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday.
The main point of focus and concern for many was for those who live close to Lake Chesdin where Ashton Creek Vineyard is located. The updated ordinance is expected to have a substantial impact on how the business will host weddings and other events.
One woman who resides close to the winery stated during public comment that “the reason my land was made rural residential and rural conservation was to protect residents. Lake Chesdin was born for water and recreation, nothing about commercialism. I agree with small planning to make sure roads and public health are adequate but this can affect other pristine areas that we enjoy,”
Another concern raised by Board members was whether the ordinance had contradicted the Virginia Code of Law.
Assistant County Attorney Michael Drewry defended the ordinance stating “it’s very general, the Virginia code on agritourism is very broad so we feel comfortable that we are in compliance with Virginia code … going through past law and virginia code I've developed my own legal test to judge this and I'm comfortable with it,”
Kingsley Vogan, a former military commander and local resident, raised concerns over how the ordinance addresses environmental concerns.
“I just think an environmental assessment would have been approved being that it's a very big unknown, the lawyers say it's an ambiguous legislation so to spend $100 in taxpayer money to assure were going in the right way for a late fund property that has no requirement for an assessment should be done,” said Vogan. “As a retired military commander, there's no way I would have went forward with this, although we put forces first, but the environment is our planet and we need to look after it,”
During supervisor comments, board members commended the county staff and attorneys for creating the ordinance placing confidence it will sufficiently serve the county.
“I’ve been in agritourism all my life on our family farm trying to feed the world,” said District 4 Chairman Daniel D. Lee. “I think this is a good attempt at agritourism to clean up our (former) agritourism ordinance and we can always readdress it if need be in the future … I’m in favor of this ordinance as it is presented,”
