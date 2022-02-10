Dinwiddie Business Spotlight

Route1 Country Store is a family owned business that was established about 3 ½ years ago.
Owner Mark Webb days that he and his family moved to the Dinwiddie area from Madison County. The family relocated to the area to assist with the McKenney Mennonite Church. “We opened the store to provide a source of baked goods and other delicious products for our friends and neighbors, as well as to provide jobs for our church members.”
Route 1 Country Store is a deli and bakery and is well known for their breakfast and lunch sandwiches made with fresh deli meats. Their baked goods such as pies, cookies and cakes are always a hit and keeps them very busy around the holidays.
Route 1 Country Store is located at 13723 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841 and can also be found on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.