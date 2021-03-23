Dinwiddie celebrates its spelling bee champions

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The School Board recognized the division's spelling bee winners from 2020 and 2021.
The 2020 winner was Midway 5th grader Roger Franzyshen who was unable
to be formally recognized following his victory due to the pandemic. This year's winner is Dinwiddie 7th grader Elijah Gravely. Both students were presented with a special trophy.
The 2021 Division Spelling Bee was held Jan. 27 at Dinwiddie High School. This year's runner-up is Hayden Lamm from Sutherland Elementary. The competition went 6 rounds with the winning word "dosages."
The School Winners were as follows: Dinwiddie Elementary - Marvin Drew III, Midway Elementary - Ava Deines, Southside Elementary - Emalee Wojciula, Sunnyside Elementary - Quentin Walker, Sutherland Elementary - Hayden Lamm, Dinwiddie Middle - Elijah Gravely
The School Runner-Ups were as follows: Dinwiddie Elementary - Hannah Pecht, Midway Elementary - Liliana Buffa, Southside Elementary - Carter Burton, Sunnyside Elementary - Clarence Skipper, Jr, Sutherland Elementary - Ariyana Lee, Dinwiddie Middle - Caleb Sessums.
