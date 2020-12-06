By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Camisha M. Brown has been chosen as the next clerk of the Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors and executive assistant to County Administrator W. Kevin Massengill.
Brown will succeed Stephanie Wray who was named the count's registrar after being the county clerk for six years.
"I believe that Mrs. Brown is uniquely qualified to be our next clerk and I am confident that she possesses the skills and attributes to excel in her new role," Massengill said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Mrs. Brown and believe she will be a valuable asset to our team and the community.”
Brown took over as an interim earlier this year when Ronnieye Arrington left after four years in the office and brown was working as an assistant city clerk in Hopewell. She is alumni of Virginia State University and is a member of the Virginia Municipal Clerks Association and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. She will officially take over Jan. 4 of next year.
The Clerk of the Board of Supervisors provides access to the BOS official records, passport services, notary public services, and accepts applications for property tax assessment appeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.