Dinwiddie Citizens Academy Graduates First Class

Congratulations to the FIRST-EVER graduates of the Dinwiddie Citizens Academy! This group of citizens attended eight sessions over a 15-week period.  Each session featured an overview of different County departments.  It was a big-time commitment and lots of information to digest but the graduates are leaving the program with a better understanding of Dinwiddie County government and are better equipped to take an active role. Graduates were Julie Aguilar (Posthumous), Charles Basaldua, Kathy Basaldua, Robert Bredbenner, George Callahan, Charlie Cummings, Fay Donahue, Harvey Holloway, Debera Jones, Dennis Jones, James Jones, Janette Jones, Charles "Buster" Keatley, Sherill Mellick, Norma Newman, Dan Robbins, Jeane Shell, Arlene Williams, Celithia Williams, Harvey Holloway. (Names listed in alphabetical order)