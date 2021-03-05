By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A report to the Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors given by County Administrator Kevin Massengill outlined CARES Act spending authorized by the county to date which totals $4,639,765.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is an economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March of last year totaling $2.2 trillion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill included $300 billion in one-time cash payments to individuals, $260 billion in increased unemployment benefits, the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program giving forgivable loans to small businesses with $669 billion in funding, $500 billion in loans for corporations and $339.8 billion to state and local governments. The deadline for localities to spend the funds was Dec. 31.
Funding towards schools and virtual learning received the highest fraction of the funds with 32%. Items under the category include school buses, nutrition, personal protective equipment and technology for virtual distance learning.
Community contributions totaled 30% of the funds. Funding under the category were directed towards social services, non-profits, food banks, the Dinwiddie Airport and Pamplin Historical Park.
The sheriff’s office received 15% of the funds which were directed at vehicles, radios, surveillance, toughbooks and security equipment at the administration building and the courthouse.
Fire and EMS received 11% of the funds which had gone to three vehicles, medical supplies, ventilators, overtime pay, training manikins and software.
Virtual improvements received 5% of the funds. Items under the category included additional phone lines, servers, IT equipment, video recording and conferencing, training software and online procurement.
Continuity of government including unemployment, public health leave, public works overtime, paypal fees for tax payments and employees under quarantine totaled 3% of the funds.
Funding under the categories of building disinfection (masks, gloves, hand sanitizer), COVID-19 public information (resource guides, task force), workplace social distancing (drop boxes, sneeze guards, signage) and elections (mailing and return postage) each received less than 1% of the funds spent.
According to the report given by Messengill, there are $123,177 total CARES act funds that are remaining.
