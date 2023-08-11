Dinwiddie County Fire & EMS Assistant Chief Promotion

On behalf of Fire Chief Dennis E. Hale, Dinwiddie County Fire & EMS is pleased to announce that effective August 1, 2023, Captain Donald Ray Blake is promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief.  Chief Blake joined DCFEMS in 2019 as the department’s first dedicated Training/Recruitment & Retention Officer.  In his new role, he will also assume oversight of the department’s apparatus fleet, facilities and community risk reduction efforts. Chief Blake has a degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.  He is a seasoned fire officer and military service member with more than twenty years of fire and emergency medical service (EMS) experience.