Dinwiddie County Hosts Discussion of Economic Development

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
On Thursday, July 21, Dinwiddie County hosted representatives of Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) Regions 1 and 4, along with three members of the General Assembly delegation for the area at the Eastside Community Enhancement Center.
Economic development, school capital needs, recruiting and retaining volunteer fire and EMS personnel in rural areas, the need for transportation improvements on major corridors as well as the need to address overdue road maintenance, the need for full state funding of Constitutional offices, and workforce challenges in the public sector, including public safety staff and teachers were among the list of major issues presented.
Updates were provided by Delegate Emily Brewer on the major actions that had been upheld by the 2022 General Assembly. Brewer also stated her priorities for the upcoming 2023 session. She highlighted several successes in the recently adopted state budget, including additional funding for law enforcement and a large infusion to the Virginia Retirement System to improve the funded status of the plans. Delegate Kim Taylor mentioned her interest in working to improve opportunities in agriculture while acknowledging the importance of economic development for the region. County representatives spoke about encouraging young people to remain in the area.
A presentation focused on economic development in Dinwiddie County, particularly the County’s efforts to develop a home-grown workforce for local businesses was presented by Kevin Massengill, Dinwiddie County Administrator, and Tammie Collins, Deputy County Administrator, Planning and Community Development. “The County’s Youth Workforce Development Initiative exposes students to job opportunities in the community, in partnership with the school system, community college, and local businesses. Students are paid for their work through a combination of seed money appropriated by the Board of Supervisors, support from local businesses, and a grant from the regional community action agency.”
Regional Meetings are held annually to give local elected officials, county administrators and legislators an opportunity to discuss challenges and offer solutions.
