Dinwiddie County January indictments

A Dinwiddie County Grand Jury issued 24 indictments in January. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Ryan Cook of Disputanta is charged with felony grand larceny.
Michael Ferrell of North Dinwiddie is charged with two counts of felony strangulation of another causing wounding or injury possession of firearm by convicted felon non violent within 10 years.
Tikeise Johnson of Richmond is charged with felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and maliciously kill/injure of a law enforcement animal.
Andrew Kennedy of Petersburg is charged with felony statutory burglary of dwelling with larceny assault and battery.
Alana Morgan McBribe of Petersburg is charged with felony child neglect and eluding the police and endangerment.
Cliffton Newman of Dinwiddie is charged with a class 1 misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm, felony discharge firearm or missiles at an occupied building maliciously, and 3 felony counts of child neglect.
Rodney Prosise, Jr. of Petersburg is charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm or missile into an occupied building, and felony possession of firearm by convicted felon/non/violent within 10 years.
Autumn Smith of McKenny if Hopewell is charged with two counts of felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Jeremiah Williams of McKenney is charged with 2 counts of felony failure to register as sex offender.
Jeffery Ziegenfuss of Petersburg is charged with 2 counts of felony possession of a schedule I and II controlled substance and a class 1 misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.
